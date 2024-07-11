SANJY 2024: Disaster management preparedness reviewed via Baltal Axis

GANDERBAL, JULY 11: Senior Consultant National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Maj General Ajay Kumar Verma, along with Brigadier Ravinder Gurung (Retd), Senior Consultant (ME & IRS) NDMA, convened a meeting today with officers from various line departments and security agencies, including representatives from the SDRF and NDRF, to review the disaster preparedness for the ongoing Shri Amarnathji Yatra (SANJY) 2024 at Youth Hostel Sonamarg.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Shyambir, Additional Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Gulzar Ahmad, Executive Engineers of various wings, and senior officers from various security agencies.

It was informed during the meeting that adequate SDRF and NDRF personnel, along with qualified Disaster Management Professionals, have been deployed at all stations to ensure the smooth conduct of the Yatra. The DC briefed the meeting on various aspects of disaster management, including the Incident Response System, communication plan, mitigation plan, medical facilities, KPDCL, Fire and Emergency Services, FCS&CA, Jal Shakti, flood-related emergencies, landslides, and the availability of infrastructure during disasters via the Baltal route.

Maj General Ajay Kumar Verma discussed various levels of disaster management, different types of calamities and safeguards against them, the role of departments during disasters, the route plan, meteorological and geographical factors, and other related aspects.

The DC emphasized that the Incident Response System has been revised, and all vulnerable spots are mapped out with sufficient manpower and machinery deployed to meet any exigency. For the communication plan, the Incident Response System has been established at Baltal, Sonamarg, and Tehsil levels, manned by representatives of all concerned departments, with wireless coverage ensured at all Yatra Camps for better communication.

For the mitigation plan, it was informed that the IMD has set up a base camp office at Baltal, equipped with MET instruments and manpower providing 24/7 weather information to Yatra Managers, including the Police, Administration, CRPF, Army, and Shrine Board. Upon receiving information from the IMD, the Camp Directors will ensure the safety of the Yatris by promptly taking necessary actions.