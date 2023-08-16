Hyderabad: Sanjay Dutt, a Bollywood movie icon known for his versatile roles, has been on a roll with an impressive slate of big-budget films. With films like ‘Leo,’ starring Vijay and Trisha; ‘Welcome 3,’ starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, ‘Ghudchadi,’ directed by Binoy Gandhi, and ‘Double Ismart,’ starring Ram Pothineni, the superstar is in high demand.

Dutt suffered a minor injury last week while filming an intense sword-fighting sequence for ‘Double Ismart’ in Bangkok. Despite the mishap, the dedicated actor returned to the set shortly after receiving a few stitches on his head. His dedication and professionalism are admirable.

According to Pink Villa reports, Sanjay Dutt was injured while filming Double Ismart in Bangkok last week, ” He was shooting for a big action sequence that involved sword fighting, and in the moment got injured. He has got a couple of stitches on his head, but being the professional Sanjay is, he immediately got back on the set and resumed shooting,”.

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt is set to make his debut in Tamil cinema with ‘Leo,’ a project that will see him collaborate with Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha. This film, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is another milestone in Dutt’s illustrious career.

The eagerly awaited ‘Double Ismart,’ directed by Puri Jagannadh, not only promises to be an engaging sci-fi mass entertainer but also marks Dutt’s debut in Telugu cinema.

Despite his recent injury setback, Sanjay Dutt remains committed to his craft. His ability to recover quickly reflects his dedication to delivering exceptional performances. Dutt continues to be a shining example of resilience and passion in the world of cinema, as fans eagerly await his upcoming releases.