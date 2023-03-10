SRINAGAR: Waking up to reproductive tract infections, Jammu and Kashmir government has started installing sanitary pad vending machines in girls’ schools to ensure proper menstrual hygiene.

Leading the campaign is the district administration, Doda. A reputed private hospital has donated 50 sanitary pad vending machines.

Each higher secondary school in the district would house a machine. The machines are refillable and dispense one pad at a time. Lack of menstrual hygiene management is a major factor affecting the studies and attendance in schools, especially in rural areas.

Deputy Commissioner, Doda, Vishesh Paul Mahajan told The Kashmir Monitor that the administration plans to provide one lakh sanitary pads to different schools initially.

“I talked to a few of my friends who are doctors. Dr. Ajay Wakhloo of Ankur Maitrika Hospital, Jammu, was kind enough to donate 50 machines under CSR. Idea is that each higher secondary school in the district should have a machine. We are filling these machines. We are providing one lakh pads to schools initially,” he said.

The government is launching a major awareness drive with a focus on menstrual hygiene in the far-flung areas of the district.

“I have asked my CEO and CMO to utilize the services of female teachers, doctors, and health workers to spread awareness. Once a girl student is made aware of menstrual hygiene and sanitary pads, she can share it with female family members at home. Once menstrual hygiene is achieved, the health of women will automatically improve,” he said.

The government is also trying to use this opportunity to help women to earn their livelihood. “We are trying to create job opportunities for women. Our women can make the pads that can be used as refills in these machines. Besides health well-being, we want to create economic well-being,” said Mahajan.