Sania Mirza Breaks Silence on 2nd Wedding Rumors: ‘The Answer is Sabr’

Hyderabad: Indian tennis icon Sania Mirza has been in the news lately due to her personal life. After her divorce from Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, rumors started floating on internet suggesting that Sania Mirza is preparing to marry Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami, who is also separated from his wife, Hasin Jahan.

Amid these rumors, Sania Mirza posted a cryptic note on Instagram that read, “The answer is sabr, it’s always sabr.” It is unclear whether Sania is addressing the wedding rumors or urging people to stop spreading them.

Sania Mirza’s father, Imran Mirza, dismissed all the rumors, calling them ‘rubbish’. Speaking to NDTV, he said, “This is all rubbish. She has not even met him.”

Sania Mirza recently performed Haj along with her father, sister Anam Mirza, and brother-in-law Asaduddin. Several pictures from her pilgrimage are surfacing online.

Before heading for Haj, Sania shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, asking for forgiveness for any wrongdoings and shortcomings. She expressed her gratitude and asked her followers to keep her in their thoughts and prayers. “I hope to come back as a better human being with a humble heart and stronger Imaan,” she wrote.

