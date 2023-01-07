Tennis player Sania Mirza has confirmed her plans to retire from professional tennis at the upcoming Dubai Tennis Championships.

“The plan is to try and retire in Dubai during the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships. I was going to stop right after the WTA Finals [in 2022], because we were going to make the WTA Finals, but I tore my tendon in my elbow right before the US Open so I had to pull out of everything. And honestly, the person that I am, I like to do things on my own terms. So I don’t want to be forced out by injury. So I’ve been training,” Mirza told wtatennis.com.

She is one of only two Indian women to win a WTA Tour title, and the only one to be ranked within the top 100 in singles. Mirza is the third Indian woman in the Open era to contest and win a match at a major, and the first to advance past the second round. With 43 titles, Mirza has won more WTA doubles titles on the tour than any other active player.

In addition, she has spent 91 weeks as the world No. 1 in doubles. In 2005, Mirza was crowned the Newcomer of the Year by the WTA, and in 2015 she and Martina Hingis were the Doubles Team of the Year, going on to earn a 44-match winning streak, one of the longest in history. Mirza has also won a total of 14 medals (including six golds) at three major multi-sport events, namely the Asian Games, the Commonwealth Games and the Afro-Asian Games.