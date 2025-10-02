Sangh is a symbol of patriotism: PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as the Chief Guest at Dr. Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi today. Speaking on the occasion, Modi extended greetings to all citizens on the occasion of Navratri, noting that today marks Maha Navami and the day of Goddess Siddhidhatri. He remarked that tomorrow is the grand festival of Vijayadashami, which signifies the timeless proclamation of Indian culture—victory of justice over injustice, truth over falsehood, and light over darkness. The Prime Minister highlighted that on such a sacred occasion, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh was founded a hundred years ago, emphasizing that this was no coincidence. He stated that it was a restoration of an ancient tradition spanning thousands of years, wherein national consciousness manifests in new forms to meet the challenges of each era. In this age, he affirmed, the Sangh is a virtuous incarnation of that eternal national consciousness.

Highlighting that it is a privilege for the current generation of swayamsevaks to witness the centenary year of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Modi extended his best wishes to the countless swayamsevaks dedicated to the resolve of national service. The Prime Minister paid tribute at the feet of the Sangh’s founder and revered ideal, Dr. Hedgewar. He announced that, to commemorate the Sangh’s glorious 100-year journey, the Government of India has released a special postage stamp and commemorative coin. The ?100 coin features the national emblem on one side and a majestic image of Bharat Mata in Varad Mudra with a lion, being saluted by swayamsevaks, on the other. Modi highlighted that this is possibly the first time in independent India’s history that Bharat Mata’s image has appeared on Indian currency. He added that the coin also bears the Sangh’s guiding motto: “Rashtraya Swaha, Idam Rashtraya, Idam Na Mama.”

Underscoring the significance of the commemorative postage stamp released today, noting its deep historical relevance, the Prime Minister recalled the importance of the Republic Day parade on 26th January and highlighted that in 1963, RSS swayamsevaks had participated in the parade with great pride, marching in rhythm to patriotic tunes. He remarked that the stamp captures the memory of that historic moment. “The commemorative postage stamp also reflects the unwavering dedication of RSS swayamsevaks who continue to serve the nation and empower society,” underlined Modi extending heartfelt congratulations to the citizens of India on the release of these commemorative coins and postage stamp.

Prime Minister remarked that just as great rivers nurture human civilizations along their banks, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has similarly nourished and enriched countless lives. Drawing a parallel between a river that blesses the land, villages, and regions it flows through, and the Sangh, which has touched every domain of Indian society and every region of the nation, Modi emphasized that this is the result of uninterrupted dedication and a powerful national current.

Drawing a parallel between the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and a river that branches into multiple streams, each nourishing different regions, the Prime Minister remarked that the Sangh’s journey mirrors this, with its various affiliated organizations engaging in national service across all facets of life—education, agriculture, social welfare, tribal upliftment, women empowerment, arts and sciences, and the labour sector. Modi highlighted that despite the Sangh’s expansion into multiple streams, there has never been division among them. “Each stream, each organization working in diverse fields, shares a singular purpose and sentiment: Nation First,” stressed the Prime Minister. “Since its inception, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has pursued a grand objective—nation building,” said Modi, emphasising that to fulfill this purpose, the Sangh chose the path of individual development as the foundation for national development. To consistently advance on this path, the Sangh adopted a disciplined working method: the daily and regular conduct of shakhas.

“Revered Dr. Hedgewar understood that the nation would be truly strong only when every citizen awakened to their responsibility towards it; India would rise only when every citizen learns to live for the nation,” remarked the Prime Minister. He said that is why Dr. Hedgewar remained committed to individual development, adopting a unique approach. Modi quoted Dr. Hedgewar’s guiding principle: “Take people as they are, shape them into what they should be.” He likened Dr. Hedgewar’s method of public engagement to that of a potter—starting with ordinary clay, working on it diligently, shaping and firing it, and ultimately using the bricks to build a grand structure. In the same way, Dr. Hedgewar selected ordinary individuals, trained them, gave them vision, and shaped them into dedicated swayamsevaks for the nation. The Prime Minister remarked that this is why it is said about the Sangh that ordinary people come together to accomplish extraordinary and unprecedented tasks.

Highlighting that the noble process of individual development continues to thrive in the shakhas of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Modi described the shakha ground as a sacred space of inspiration, where a swayamsevak begins his journey from “me” to “we” representing the collective spirit. He remarked that these shakhas are the sacrificial altars of character-building, fostering physical, mental, and social growth. The Prime Minister further elaborated that within the Shakhas, the spirit and courage for national service take root, sacrifice and dedication become natural, the urge for personal credit fades, and swayamsevaks imbibe the values of collective decision-making and teamwork. Emphasising that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s hundred-year journey has been anchored in three foundational pillars—a grand vision of nation building, a clear path of individual development, and a simple yet dynamic working method in the form of shakhas, Modi stated that standing on these pillars, the Sangh has shaped lakhs of swayamsevaks who are advancing the nation across diverse fields through dedication, service, and a committed pursuit of national excellence.

Affirming that since its inception, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has aligned its priorities with those of the nation, Modi stated that in every era, the Sangh has confronted the major challenges facing the country. Recalling the freedom struggle, he noted that revered Dr. Hedgewar and many other karyakartas actively participated in the independence movement, with Dr. Hedgewar even facing imprisonment multiple times. The Prime Minister highlighted that the Sangh supported numerous freedom fighters, working shoulder to shoulder with them. He cited the 1942 movement in Chimur, where many swayamsevaks endured severe British atrocities. Post-independence, he remarked, the Sangh continued its sacrifices—from resisting the Nizam’s oppression in Hyderabad to contributing to the liberation of Goa and Dadra & Nagar Haveli. Throughout, the guiding sentiment remained “Nation First,” and the unwavering goal was “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.”