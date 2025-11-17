Sanat Nagar flyover to open next week after load testing: CE R&B

Srinagar: The long-awaited Sanat Nagar flyover, the final critical bridge on the Srinagar Bypass corridor is expected to be opened for traffic next week, Chief Engineer R&B Central Kashmir, Sushil Kumar, said on Monday.

Kumar said the project has entered its final phase and is currently awaiting mandatory load testing, a process that takes around four days. “The bridge is in the final stage. Once the load testing is completed, we are hopeful that it will be thrown open to the public within a week,” he said.

Kumar acknowledged that the project had seen multiple delays due to “unavoidable obstructions,” but confirmed that all such issues have now been resolved. “Those obstructions have been removed. Finishing touches are being given, and the bridge will soon be ready for traffic,” he said.

The installation of poles and lighting is also underway, with only minor works pending before the structure becomes fully operational, he added. (KNS)