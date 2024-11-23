Sana Khan, Husband Anas Saiyad Expecting Second Baby: “A Little Blessing On the Way”

Bigg Boss 6 famed Sana Khan and her husband Anas Saiyad are expecting their second child together. The former actress announced the news on Friday. She shared a video on Instagram featuring the silhouette of an older and a younger kid. The text on the clip read, “With the blessings of Allah almighty, our family of three is joyfully growing to four. A little blessing is on the way. Saiyad Tariq Jamil is excited to be a big brother. Dear Allah, we can’t wait to welcome and cherish our newest blessing. Keep us in your duas. May Allah make it easy on us.”

In the caption, Sana Khan wrote, “Only Allah has the power to grant such a gift and reaffirms his responsiveness to sincere prayers. Bless us with a family that is not only abundant in number but also in virtue. May Allah accept our prayers and make it easy on all of us.”

Sana Khan rose to fame after her stint in Bigg Boss 6, which aired on television in 2012. The actress has also been part of several Bollywood films including Wajah Tum Ho, Jai Ho and Halla Bol. Meanwhile, she appeared on a number of reality series outside of Bigg Boss 6, including Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7.

Back in 2020, Sana announced her decision to leave the entertainment industry. “I declare today that from today onwards, I have resolved to say goodbye to my showbiz lifestyle forever and serve humanity and follow the orders of my Creator,” read an excerpt from her post.

Sana Khan married Anas Saiyad, a Muslim scholar and businessman, in a Nikaah ceremony in November 2020. The couple welcomed their first child, Saiyad Tariq Jamil, on July 5, 2023.