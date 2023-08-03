Samsung’s new TV costs as much as a house!

Samsung has introduced its latest innovation in India: the ultra-luxurious Micro LED TV, a true marvel of technology. This television behemoth boasts an impressive 110-inch screen, making a bold statement not just in size but also in its substantial price tag – an astounding Rs 1,14,99,000. The unveiling of this masterpiece marks a new era in home entertainment.

Crafted with the discerning consumer in mind, Samsung’s Micro LED TV is a pinnacle of opulence, designed to seamlessly integrate into lavish interior spaces. Its sleek, minimalist monolith design allows it to harmonize effortlessly with various styles of home decor. Each facet of this TV exudes luxury, from its construction with sapphire material – one of the hardest substances known – ensuring vivid and captivating colors, to its 24.8 million micrometer-sized ultra-small LEDs, each a master of light and color, resulting in unparalleled depth of black and brilliance of color.

Beyond its stunning visuals, the Micro LED TV is a symphony of technological excellence. It boasts an ingenious Ambient Mode+ feature that transforms the screen into a captivating art display, enriching your living space even when not in active use. Equipped with AI-upscaling capabilities, it elevates content to near-pristine quality, while the remarkable Arena Sound system, combining OTS Pro, Dolby Atmos, and Q-Symphony technologies, envelops you in a three-dimensional auditory experience, reminiscent of a high-end cinema.

Mohandeep Singh, the Senior Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung India, articulated the brand’s mission to offer an unparalleled immersive viewing journey with the introduction of the Micro LED TV.