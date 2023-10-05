In a significant development, the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (DCDRC) Baramulla has ruled in favor of Irshad Ahmad Sheikh, who had filed a complaint dating back to 2015 under Section 12 of the Consumer Protection Act, 1987.

The complaint related to the purchase of a Samsung Galaxy 7262 mobile phone from Sopore Electronics, Main Chowk Sopore, with a cash memo dated 07/07/2014, for Rs 5,900. However, the phone malfunctioned after a few days of purchase.

The complainant then approached Samsung Galaxy Center in Baramulla on 20/07/2014, but the phone remained unrepaired instead they formatted the memory card. Subsequently, the Complainant moved to the service center on 25/07/2014 which yielded no better results, and he was left with a non-functional phone.

Stating that, the issue disrupted his academic pursuits as a student at Kashmir University, rendering him unable to afford a replacement.

The Consumer Forum found the opposite parties, in this case, guilty of unfair trade practices, specifically selling a defective phone and failing to rectify the issue. As a result, they have been ordered to replace the phone and provide Irshad Ahmad Sheikh with Rs 30,000 in compensation within thirty days. Failure to comply will result in an annual interest rate of 9% applied to the compensation amount until it is paid.

This ruling sets a criterion in favor of consumers, emphasizing the importance of accountability and fairness in the sale and servicing of consumer electronics. It underscores the significance of the Consumer Protection Act in safeguarding the rights and interests of consumers, ensuring they receive the quality products and services they rightfully expect.