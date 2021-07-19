Samba villages achieve 100% vaccination in both 18-44, 45+ age groups

Jammu, Jul 19: Highlighting the determination of the vaccination teams active in J&K, three villages in Samba district of Jammu have achieved 100% Covid vaccination of all persons above 18 years of age.

The three village include Manguchak, a zero-line border village, Dolliyan and Kulliyan villages of block Rajpura of the district.

Deputy Commissioner Samba, Anuradha Gupta shared the news on her Twitter handle.

“Kudos to vaccination teams! 3 Villages including Manguchak, a zero line border village, Dolliyan & Kulliyan of block Rajpura, dist Samba have achieved 100% Covid vaccination of 18-44 yrs and above 45 yrs category,” she tweeted.

The result is the hard work of healthcare workers in Jammu and Kashmir which is moving towards completing 100% vaccination of all above 45 years of age category as over 99 per cent of population in this age group.

The Covid-19 vaccination in Jammu and Kashmir is going on in full swing. Recently, Anantnag became the 12 districts across the Union Territory in Jammu and Kashmir to complete 100% vaccination of 45+ age group.

Couple of days back, Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha while expressing satisfaction over the vaccination percentage directed the remaining districts which are lagging behind to adopt a more proactive approach and micro-level planning to meet the targets.

He said that with continuous augmentation of health infrastructure and decentralization of health system with accelerated vaccination drive, better management of patients and other crucial timely interventions, J&K Government has created a greater Covid clinical management capacity reforming healthcare delivery system.