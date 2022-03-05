Srinagar, Mar 5: Five persons were killed and another injured when their car rolled down a deep gorge at Jamoda in Samba district on Saturday.

“Five persons are feared dead, when their vehicle, bearing registration number JK01U-2233, on way from Samba to Srinagar, fell into a deep gorge, near the Jamoda area,” said Aamir Ali, director disaster management department.

Six passengers were on board when it met with the accident. “Of whom five died on the spot and another was seriously injured,” an official said.

“Identification of dead and injured are being ascertained,” an official said