SOPORE, FEBRUARY 05: A crucial meeting on the socio-economic development of Rafiabad Constituency was held today, bringing together key stakeholders, public representatives, and community leaders to discuss strategies for holistic growth in the region.

The meeting was chaired by Khalid Tufail, Chief General Secretary of the Samajwadi Party, and focused on critical issues such as infrastructure development, employment generation, education, healthcare, and agricultural advancements.

Addressing the gathering, Khalid Tufail stressed the need for collaborative efforts to uplift the socio-economic conditions of Rafiabad. Discussions centered on enhancing skill development programs, improving road connectivity, and promoting local entrepreneurship. Participants also emphasized the importance of strengthening healthcare facilities and ensuring better access to quality education.

Members of the Samajwadi Party reaffirmed their commitment to transforming Rafiabad into a model of socio-economic progress in North Kashmir.