New Delhi: The latest update from Sacnilk reveals that Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, has amassed ₹ 3.50 crore across all languages on its 13th day at the Indian box office. This brings the cumulative domestic earnings of the Maneesh Sharma-directed film to a substantial ₹ 258.37 crore. Emraan Hashmi, portraying the formidable villain Aatish Rehman, has added an intense dimension to the movie. On the 12th day, Tiger 3 raked in ₹ 5.12 crore, marking its triumphant entry into the esteemed 250-crore club.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh, using X (previously Twitter) as a platform, disclosed that the Hindi version alone garnered an impressive ₹ 231.75 crore during the second week. Additionally, the combined contributions from the Tamil and Telugu versions amounted to an extra ₹ 6.35 crore, boosting the film’s two-week total.

Taran Adarsh’s tweet highlighted the week 2 collections: “Tiger 3 [Week 2] Fri 13 cr, Sat 18.25 cr, Sun 10.25 cr, Mon 7.25 cr. Total: ₹ 231.75 cr. India biz. Hindi version. Box office. Tiger 3 [Tamil + #Telugu; Week 2] Fri 25 lacs, Sat 50 lacs, Sun 25 lacs, Mon 10 lacs. Total: ₹ 6.35 cr.”

Saibal Chatterjee, film critic at NDTV, commented in his review, “In his third portrayal as the superspy Avinash Singh Rathore alias Tiger, Salman Khan, aided by a storyline from producer Aditya Chopra and screenplay by Shridhar Raghavan, showcases the enduring appeal of an unstoppable hero navigating various challenges with finesse. Salman Khan’s star power is evident, but Tiger 3 (unlike War and similar to Pathaan) maintains a gender-agnostic approach. Katrina Kaif is granted substantial action sequences, almost on par with the invincible Tiger, whose breathtaking stunts return in a grander and more audacious form.”

Tiger 3 marks the third chapter in the gripping Tiger franchise, following the success of its predecessors — Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017).