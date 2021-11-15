Bigg Boss host Salman Khan has finally broken his silence and complimented J&K doctor turned model Umar Riaz for controlling his temper in the House.

Umar Riaz had made a lot of headlines recently given his roller-coaster in Bigg Boss 15. His fight with Simba Nagpal who pushed him into a swimming pool and called him an ‘aantanwkadi‘ was something that revealed the ugly side of this reality show. Amidst all this, Umar has been in the news for his link-up with Bigg Boss 11 contestant Saba Khan.

Saba too has broken her silence about the rumors. Saba noted that Umar’s first project was with her. It was a music video. “That’s when we got along well on the sets. Even during the promotions, we were together and since then I have known him well and we share a strong bond. I won’t say that we both are dating. We both aren’t dating, but we like each other as human beings,” she said.

Saba has also made a video supporting Umar in Bigg Boss 15. She has shared it on her social media. “After I made a video for Umar and shared it on Instagram, some people have been trolling me and saying nasty things. I feel that’s not needed because all I wanted to do by making that video is show my support for Umar. He is doing well on the show and I wish he does better and goes much ahead. I feel that he needs to show more of his straightforward side in the house,” she said.

Salman Khan complimented Umar for controlling his temper in the last few weeks and told him that he is playing a good game. Salman also pulled up contestant Pratik Sehajpal for bullying Rajiv Adatia. The host also pulled up the others in the show for not standing up for Rajiv when Pratik was bullying him.

Pratik Sehajpal and Umar Riaz are two contestants in the current season of Bigg Boss who have been constantly at loggerheads with each other.

In promos of the upcoming episode doing the rounds on social media, Pratik and Umar will once again be seen getting into a fight during a task, which seemingly, turns physical. In the promo for the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Bunty Aur Babli 2 stars Siddhant and Sharvari will be seen engaging in a task with the contestants where they have to mudsling each other.

In clips doing the rounds, Siddhant can be seen asking Umar, “Kaun hai most irritating sadasya (Who is the most irritating member in the house).” Umar replied to Siddhant taking Pratik’s name. He can be seen saying that Pratik has no identity of his own inside the house. Pratik retorts as well, stating, “Teri identity pata hai yahaan pe, you are just Karan Kundrra’s friend.” As per the clips, the altercation soon blows out of proportion into what seems a physical fight between the two contestants.

The promo then cuts to Salman Khan in interaction with the contestants where he can be seen saying, “Umar prepare ho jao, isme koi hasne ki baat nahin hai.”

