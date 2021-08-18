Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Salman Bukhari JKPC’s new youth coordinator

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir People’s Conference has appointed Salman Bukhari as the party’s coordinator Youth People’s Conference Kashmir Province. 

“We congratulate him on his new role and wish him all the best in serving the party with commitment and dedication,” the party announced on its twitter handle. 

 

A renowned fitness trainer from north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, Salman joined J&K Peoples’ Conference in March this year. He is from Kreeri village in Baramulla and is an engineer and a fitness coach.


