

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir People’s Conference has appointed Salman Bukhari as the party’s coordinator Youth People’s Conference Kashmir Province.

Salman Bukhari JKPC's new youth coordinator

“We congratulate him on his new role and wish him all the best in serving the party with commitment and dedication,” the party announced on its twitter handle.

A renowned fitness trainer from north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, Salman joined J&K Peoples’ Conference in March this year. He is from Kreeri village in Baramulla and is an engineer and a fitness coach.