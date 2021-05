SRINAGAR: Director FCS&CA issued an order to keep Sale Centers and Fair Price open on May 10, 2020.

The order states that in the interest of the public and in view of ensuring Eid-Ul-Fitr festival, it is hereby ordered that all the Sale centres/ Fair Price Shops will remain functional/ open on 10th May 2021 (Monday).

He has asked Assistant Directors to ensure compliance of above directions in this regard.