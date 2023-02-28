SRINAGAR: The summer capital ‘Srinagar’ would soon have a splendid Cherry Theme Garden on the pattern of Japanese Sakura with all the modalities being finalised in this regard.

This was revealed during a virtual meeting of officers of Floriculture Department with the Japanese authorities and Union Ministry of External Affairs.

Professor A K Chawla Advisor (Japan) East Asia Division MEA mediated the meeting.

The meeting had elaborate deliberation on various issues regarding the project like procurement of planting material from Japan and technical guidance.

“Cherry Theme Garden’ is a Rs 10 crore project, an extension plan for Tulip Garden, Srinagar to make it more attractive and magnificent for the visitors. The project is being facilitated by the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India.

While highlighting broad contours of the project, Commissioner Secretary Floriculture, Skeikh Fayaz Ahmad, said that there will be requirement of about 2500 cherry trees in the first instance and certain varieties have been identified that will suit our place. He said that the department will be preferably exporting plants in a phased manner to ascertain the behaviour of the plants and later go for expansion.

He also informed that a 3-member team of officers will visit Japan to get a first hand experience of the plants and will make sure the best plant material is exported for the Cherry Theme Garden in Srinagar.

Commissioner Secretary added that Jammu and Kashmir has huge potential for floriculture activities with modern farming technologies as game changer for J&K’s economy.

President Sakai International Interchange Association, Tadashi Nishiyama (Japanese Sakura Expert) while answering various queries, suggested that the government of Jammu and Kashmir should send them variety wise total number of plant material required for the proposed garden. He also assured to provide all possible technical help in this regard.