Sakina Praises Doctors’ Role During Flood Emergency

Srinagar:Health and Medical Education Minister Sakina Itoo lauded the efforts of doctors and healthcare workers for their vital role in tackling emergencies during the recent floods that hit several parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking to reporters in Srinagar, Itoo said the dedication and timely service of medical professionals helped save countless lives and brought relief to distressed families.

“Doctors and healthcare workers stood at the forefront of the crisis, offering emergency care under the most difficult circumstances. Their commitment gave hope when people needed it the most,” she said.

Underscoring the need to strengthen the healthcare sector, the minister noted that disasters like floods expose serious gaps in preparedness and response.

“A robust healthcare system is not just about hospitals and equipment. It is about ensuring that people in remote and flood-prone areas have quick access to lifesaving services,” she stressed.

Itoo urged the administration to invest more in **emergency health infrastructure, mobile medical units, and disaster-response training** for health personnel, so that the public remains safeguarded during future natural calamities.