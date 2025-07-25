Sakina Itoo Visits SMHS, Warns of Action Against Negligent Doctors

Srinagar: After the recent incident at SMHS Hospital Srinagar, Health Minister Sakina itoo today visited the hospital and took stock of the situation. She said an inquiry has been initiated and assured that strict action will be taken against any doctor or staff member found involved.

Sakina itoo also said that some doctors left their duties after the incident, due to which patients suffered. She made it clear that action will also be taken against such doctors.

The Health Minister said a formal order will soon be issued, making it mandatory for all doctors to wear aprons with a clearly visible ‘Doctor’ sticker for easy identification.