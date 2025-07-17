Sakeena reviews performance, functioning of JKMSCL

SRINAGAR, JULY 17: Minister for Health and Medical Education, Social Welfare and Education, Sakeena Itoo, today directed the J&K Medical Supplies Corporation Limited (JKMSCL) to ensure zero stock-outs of life-saving drugs and injections, particularly in emergency and trauma care units of all district hospitals across Jammu and Kashmir.

The Minister passed on these directions while conducting a comprehensive review of functioning and performance of the J&K Medical Supplies Corporation Limited (JKMSCL) in a meeting held at Civil Secretariat here today. The meeting was attended by Secretary Health and Medical Education, Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed Shah; CEO State Health Agency, Ananth Dwivedi; MD JKMSCL, Kapil Mishra; Director Health Services Kashmir/Jammu, Director Family Welfare and Immunization, Director Finance, Health and Medical Education department, Principals of various GMCs and other senior officers, either in person or through video conferencing.

Addressing the officers, the Minister underlined the pivotal role of JKMSCL in ensuring seamless procurement and distribution of essential medicines, surgical equipments and other necessary medical supplies to the government health institutions across Jammu and Kashmir. While having detailed appraisal of the corporation’s procurement processes, inventory management systems, logistics networks and district-wise supply status, the Minister stressed on the urgent need to plug any gaps in real-time supply of critical and life saving medicines.

She directed the JKMSCL to ensure zero stock-outs of life-saving drugs and injections, particularly for cancer patients as well as cardiac patients in all district hospitals of J&K. “Health and well-being of the people is non-negotiable. We must ensure that no hospital, regardless of its location, faces a shortage of essential or emergency medicines”, asserted the Minister.