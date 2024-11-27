Sakeena reviews GMC Anantnag’s functioning

ANANTNAG, NOVEMBER 26: Minister for Health and Medical Education, Social Welfare and Education, Sakeena Itoo undertook a comprehensive inspection of Government Medical College (GMC) Anantnag and reviewed the overall functioning of the institution.

During the inspection, the Minister held detailed assessments of various departments of the institution as well as emergency services. She also interacted with the faculty, including doctors, nurses, and technicians, as well as students to understand their challenges and requirements. The Minister also inspected other allied infrastructure like hostels, administrative blocks, and other facilities to gather first-hand feedback.

Later, the Minister held a brief meeting with the Principal of GMC, the Director of Health Services Kashmir, faculty members of GMC, and other officers of the institution.

During the meeting, the Minister emphasized the need for continuous improvements in medical education, patient care, and overall operational efficiency. “Our government is devoted to establishing top-notch medical care facilities in every nook and corner of Jammu and Kashmir”, Sakeena said. “Our focus is on providing quality healthcare to all citizens, regardless of their socioeconomic background”, she reiterated.

The Minister assured the college administration of full support from the government.

Meanwhile, Sakeena Itoo also visited District Hospital Anantnag and reviewed the overall functioning of the health facility.

During the visit, the Minister took a detailed round of the hospital and inspected the outpatient department, indoor patient department, diagnostic laboratories as well as other specialized treatment areas.

The Minister also took stock of the emergency services at the hospital. She also directed the hospital administration to strengthen the emergency response system and provide timely medical attention to emergency patients.

“Ensure adequate staffing, particularly in critical care departments to meet the aspirations of the people”, she asserted.

The Minister highlighted that this District Hospital serves as a crucial healthcare center, particularly for rural areas and underserved communities. She underlined that this hospital is critical to healthcare services of South Kashmir districts, directing the authorities to ensure the hospital is equipped with modern medical equipment and diagnostic facilities for the public good.

During the visit, the Minister also interacted with patients, attendants, and local people on the occasion and took feedback from them about the services available at the facility. She assured them that our government is committed to addressing healthcare issues and we are determined that healthcare services are accessible, affordable, and of the highest quality for the people of J&K.