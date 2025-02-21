KULGAM, FEBRUARY 21: Minister for Health and Medical Education, Social Welfare and Education, Sakeena Itoo, today chaired a meeting here to assess the developmental scenario of D H Pora Constituency of Kulgam district.

During the meeting, the Minister had detailed assessment regarding progress on implementation of various flagship schemes like Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP) and District Capex, among others.

Addressing the officers, Sakeena Itoo emphasized on completion of all developmental projects in the constituency within the stipulated time frame. She instructed the officers of Jal Shakti department to ensure smooth operation of irrigation schemes, especially during the upcoming farming season across the district. She also called on the officers of the forest department to establish timber depots in all blocks of D H Pora constituency to meet the local needs, especially during winters.

Regarding the education sector, Sakeena Itoo directed the concerned officers to identify land for construction of school buildings operating from rented spaces. She reiterated the commitment of the present Government towards enhancing facilities in educational institutions and ensuring quality education for the students.

The Minister affirmed that the government under Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s leadership is committed towards holistic development of the region by prioritizing key infrastructure and welfare initiative programmes for the general public.

During the meeting, the Chief Planning Officer delivered an extensive presentation detailing the physical and financial milestones of various ongoing projects.