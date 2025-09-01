Sakeena lays e-foundation stone of Teachers Quarters at GHSS Khull

SRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 01: Minister for Health and Medical Education, Social Welfare and Education, Sakeena Itoo today laid the e-foundation stone for the construction of Teachers Quarters at Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS), Khull in DH Pora area of district Kulgam.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said the initiative will go a long way in improving the academic atmosphere by ensuring proper accommodation facilities for teachers. She added that the move will help enhance the overall educational standards in the area, while also boosting morale of the teaching staff posted in far-flung regions. “By providing proper accommodation for teachers, Government is ensuring their presence, stability, and motivation to serve in far-flung areas. This step will directly contribute to raising the standard of education in Khull and nearby regions”, the Minister stated.

The Education Minister further emphasized that improving the academic atmosphere in rural schools is a top priority of the Government, highlighting that adequate infrastructure, ranging from school buildings, laboratories and digital learning facilities, to residential quarters for staff, is essential to strengthen the education system. “Education is the cornerstone of progress and social transformation. Omar Abdullah led Government is committed to extending quality education to every child, regardless of geography. Initiatives like these will not only improve teaching standards but also encourage talented teachers to willingly serve in rural and far-flung areas,” she said.

On the occasion, several locals also interacted with the Education Minister virtually. They expressed gratitude for the project, terming it a long-awaited demand that will ease hardships faced by teachers posted in the area. The locals highlighted that this move of Government will significantly help in ensuring regularity of classes and strengthen teacher-student engagement.