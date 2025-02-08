NEW DELHI, FEBRUARY 08: Minister for Health and Medical Education, Social Welfare and Education, Sakeena Itoo, attended the Central Advisory Committee (CAC) meeting of Pradhan Mantri Anusuchit Jaati Abhyuday Yojana (PM-AJAY) here today.

The CAC meeting was held under the Chairmanship of Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, Dr. Virendra Kumar to review progress on the scheme and formulate strategies aimed at the socio-economic upliftment of Scheduled Castes (SC) communities across India.

During the meeting, the CAC held extensive discussions on three components of the scheme i.e; Adarsh Gram, Grant-in-aid and Hostel component. The committee further deliberated on strategies to expand the scheme’s reach to larger SC population and enhance its effectiveness. Emphasis was placed on strengthening collaboration at the States and District levels, fostering greater community participation, ensuring timely project implementation, and monitoring the outcomes to achieve maximum impact.

While presenting the status of Jammu and Kashmir in the meeting, Sakeena Itoo highlighted that 91 CSCs, 4993 Solar lights, 63 Smart classes, 21 Gyms ( Open/ Indoor), 11 Smart Libraries and other infrastructure has been established at various locations across J&K under the scheme. She also informed that 1715 students were trained under various trades like Data Entry Operator, Beauty Therapist, CCTV and Solar Panel Installation Technicians under this scheme.

The Minister, during the meeting, underscored the importance of this scheme for enhancing the livelihood, education and empowerment opportunities for SC communities. She emphasised the need for effective grassroots implementation, ensuring that the benefits of the scheme reach the intended beneficiaries in a transparent and efficient manner. Additional Secretary, Social Welfare department J&K Government and Nodal Officer coordination PM-AJAY, Dr. Rehana Akhter Bijli also accompanied the Minister for the meeting.