Sakeena holds public grievance redressal camp

KULGAM, JULY 26: Minister for Health and Medical Education, Social Welfare and Education, Sakeena Itoo today visited Binimulla Chandergi area of Kulgam district and held a massive Public Grievance Redressal Camp to directly engage with the people and address their concerns.

During the camp, the Minister patiently listened to the grievances and demands put forth by the local residents and assured prompt redressal through effective coordination among concerned departments.

Addressing a large gathering, the Minister highlighted that the government under the leadership of Omar Abdullah is a pro-public government that remains committed to transparent, accountable and citizen-centric governance. “We are working tirelessly to ensure improved public services, equitable development and doorstep delivery of essential facilities,” she said.

She further assured the public that all promises made by the government will be fulfilled in a phased and transparent manner.

The Minister also announced that a water supply scheme worth Rs. 2.5 crores has been sanctioned to resolve the drinking water scarcity in the area.

The Minister also highlighted about new developmental projects aimed at the holistic upliftment of the region.