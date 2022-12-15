Morocco lost to France in the World Cup semi-final clash against France but have won hearts of many.

From thanking Allah on the football ground to kissing their mothers, the football players of the Arab-African nation have been hitting the headlines very often ever since the FIFA World Cup 2022 started in Qatar.

When Morocco lost to France, the players yet again won hearts by thanking Allah despite the loss.

This act was appreciated by many on social media.

“Moroccan players today after their defeat. Sajdah regardless of the outcome.A great reminder to be thankful to Allah in all states and at all times. These brothers have reminded us that all of life’s pursuits should only be with one objective in mind. It was not to be theirs, but they have done all Muslims proud by reminding us about the important things in life. Football is a sport surrounded by haram: alcohol, mixing of genders, haram advertising, and much more. But from that mix has emerged a good example to our youth: of men who remember Allah, love their parents, remember their ummah, and fly the flags of the oppressed. May Allah guide them to be the best Muslims they can be. (sic),” ‘The Australian Muslim’ wrote on its Facebook page.

Similar posts and comments flooded social media after the match.

Morocco will now play Croatia, with whom they drew in their opening game of the tournament, in the third place playoff on Saturday. France advanced to face Argentina in Sunday’s final at Lusail Stadium.