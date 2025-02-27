SRINAGAR, FEBRUARY 27: Senior Leader of the National Conference and Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) of Jammu and Kashmir, Ali Mohammad Sagar, today visited the Government Boys Higher Secondary School (BHSS) Nowpora, Khanyar, which is set to open its doors after winter vacations, as part of his ongoing efforts to assess the educational infrastructure, address the concerns in the region and took stock of all the preparations for upcoming academic activities.

During his visit, Sagar interacted with school administrators, and the teachers, to gain firsthand insights into the challenges faced by the institution. He emphasized the importance of quality education and assured the school community of his commitment to improving facilities and ensuring a conducive learning environment.

A grant of 700,000 rupees has been allocated by Sagar for the enhancement of school’s infrastructural and educational advancements Sagar also reviewed the school’s infrastructure, including classrooms, laboratories, and other amenities as well. He highlighted the need for timely interventions to address any gaps in resources and promised to raise these issues in the appropriate forums for swift resolution. The visit was warmly welcomed by the school administration and local residents, who expressed their gratitude for Sagar’s proactive approach to addressing educational challenges.

Speaking to the Principal of the Institute, Dr Masrat Parveen, Sagar said, “Education is the cornerstone of a progressive society, and it is our collective responsibility to ensure that our schools are equipped to provide the best possible learning experience for our children. I am committed to working with all stakeholders to address the concerns of BHSS Nowpora and other educational institutions in the region.”