‘Saffron Wave Now, Will Continue’: Kangana Ranaut

New Delhi/Jodhpur: Actor Kangana Ranaut – the BJP’s pick from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi – held a massive roadshow in Rajasthan yesterday as she campaigned for party candidate from Jodhpur, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Adorning a Rajasthani safa or turban, Kangana Ranaut was surrounded by party supporters and fans as she led the roadshow in Jodhpur amid the chants of “Bharat Mata ki Jai” and “Jai Shree Ram”.

Speaking, Ms Ranaut – who was seen waving a BJP flag – said that the people of Jodhpur have full confient in the BJP . “Bhagwa hi lehraya tha, Bhagwa hi lehrayega (there was a saffron wave, there will be a saffron wave,” she said.

“The energy and excitement of people can be seen, we can see their love for the BJP,” she said.

She also campaigned for BJP leader PP Chaudhary in Pali where she accused the Congress of character assassination.

“They (Congress) made derogatory remarks and attacked my character. But my soldier side countered them because I also have Rajasthan DNA,” she said.

A derogatory post by Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate on Kangana Ranaut’s electoral debut had sparked a massive controversy.

Ms Shrinate later issued a video clarification and said she had deleted the “inappropriate posts” that were made from her handle without her knowledge.

The Congress later replaced Supriya Shrinate as a candidate from Maharajganj in Uttar Pradesh – the constituency she contested in 2019.

The 2024 Lok Sabha election began last Friday with voting for 102 seats in 21 states and UTs, including 12 of Rajasthan’s 25 seats. The next phase of voting is on April 26.

