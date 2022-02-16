New Delhi, Feb 16: Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has amended Rule 138 of CMVR, and prescribed norms related to safety measures for children below four years of age, riding or being carried on a motorcycle.

ADVERTISEMENT

This has been notified under Section 129 of the Motor Vehicles Act, which mandates that the Central Government may, by rules, provide for measures for the safety of children below four years of age, riding or being carried on a motorcycle. Further, it specifies the use of a safety harness and crash helmet. It also restricts the speed of such motorcycles to 40 kmph.

These rules will come into force after one year from the date of publication of the Central Motor Vehicles (Second Amendment) Rules, 2022.