Safety Gaps

The devastating fires in Srinagar’s Karan Nagar and Jammu’s Shiv Market within days of each other have once again exposed the vulnerability of commercial establishments and densely built urban areas in J&K. These incidents are a warning to the administration, traders, property owners and residents. Fire safety should not remain a routine formality that receives attention only after a disaster. It must become an essential part of urban planning, building management and public safety. A major fire broke out at Mir Sales Corporation in Kaka Sarai, Karan Nagar, Srinagar, during the intervening night of October 24 and 25. The blaze engulfed commercial premises containing blankets, cotton and other combustible materials. The fire spread to adjoining structures, causing extensive damage and raising fears for the safety of patients at the nearby Medicare Hospital. Around 12 fire stations and 20 fire tenders were deployed, and the blaze was brought under control after nearly seven hours of firefighting. Patients were evacuated as a precautionary measure, and no casualties were reported. Barely a day later, a massive fire swept through Shiv Market near Jammu Railway Station. Around 35 to 40 shops were gutted, leaving traders facing heavy financial losses. The fire reportedly broke out late on Sunday night and continued for several hours. Preliminary reports pointed towards a possible short circuit, while narrow access roads made firefighting difficult. Although no casualties were reported, the destruction dealt a severe blow to shopkeepers whose livelihoods depended on the market. The two incidents differ in their circumstances, but they raise common questions about fire prevention, emergency preparedness and the safety of commercial areas. Markets often contain large quantities of combustible goods, including textiles, packaging material, dry fruits and other merchandise. When such materials are stored in congested buildings, even a small spark can trigger a rapidly spreading fire. Poor electrical wiring, overloaded circuits, inadequate fire extinguishers and blocked passages can further increase the danger. In another incident, a fire at a religious educational institution in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district in May claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and injured three others. Another fire gutted a residential house in the Pattan area of north Kashmir around the same period. These incidents underline the need for stronger fire safety measures in homes, educational institutions, religious establishments and commercial buildings. The first priority must be prevention. Fire and Emergency Services should conduct regular inspections of vulnerable buildings and verify whether safety equipment is functional. Commercial establishments should have accessible fire extinguishers, clearly marked exits, safe electrical installations and emergency evacuation plans. Buildings storing highly combustible materials require special attention, while illegal extensions and encroachments that obstruct access routes must be addressed. Urban local bodies and market associations should work together to identify congested locations where fire tenders may struggle to reach. Periodic safety audits, electrical inspections and evacuation drills can help expose weaknesses before an emergency occurs. Traders of Jammu and Kashmir must also recognise that preventive measures protect their investments, employees, customers and neighbouring properties.