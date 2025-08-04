Safe Consumption

Following the seizure of 1,200 kilograms of decayed meat from cold storage facilities in Srinagar, the Drugs & Food Control Organization has now also prohibited the use of synthetic food colours in ready-to-eat items, including both vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes sold in markets. According to an official statement, analytical reports from the National Food Laboratory Ghaziabad revealed that samples of popular prepared foods—such as kebabs, biryani, pickles, and chicken tikka—contained synthetic colours like Carmoisine, Tartrazine, and Erythrosine, which are banned under the Food Safety and Standards (Food Products Standards and Food Additives) Regulations, 2011. These additives pose serious health risks and their use in ready-to-eat food items is punishable under Section 59 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, which prescribes imprisonment of up to three months and a fine of up to Rs. 3 lakh. The Food Safety Wing has urged all Food Business Operators (FBOs) involved in the manufacture, preparation, processing, or sale of such foods to ensure full compliance and avoid using these prohibited substances. At the same time, authorities have reiterated the need for stricter vigilance, especially as hotels, restaurants, and food outlets continue to multiply across Kashmir. Unsafe practices in both meat storage and food preparation—whether involving animal-based or plant-based products—can expose consumers to serious health risks such as foodborne illnesses and chemical contamination. During an intensive enforcement drive across areas like Panthachowk, Karan Nagar, Batamaloo, and Hazratbal, 44 street vendors were found violating food safety norms in Friday. The department imposed a total fine of Rs. 56,000, destroyed unsafe food on the spot, and instructed vendors to avoid using newspapers or non-food grade materials for cooking and serving. These enforcement actions are necessary steps, but they must become routine rather than reactionary. Continued inspections, firm penalties, and constant monitoring of food businesses—whether they serve vegetarian or non-vegetarian fare—are essential to building a safer food ecosystem. Authorities must prioritise proactive oversight, ensuring that safe, hygienic, and contamination-free food is consistently available to consumers. Equally important is the role of awareness. Many safety lapses stem from a lack of understanding, not just willful neglect. Educating food handlers and the general public on hygiene, storage practices, and food safety standards is critical. Public health campaigns through media, schools, and community engagement can help build a culture of accountability and empower consumers to demand safer food. Ensuring food safety is not a one-time effort—it must be an ongoing priority to protect public health and consumer trust. The public, too, must act responsibly by being vigilant about the food they consume and encouraging others to make informed choices. It is especially important for parents and guardians to monitor what their children are eating, as children are more vulnerable to the harmful effects of unsafe food additives and poor hygiene. Buying food from unverified vendors or allowing frequent consumption of brightly coloured or overly processed snacks can expose children to unnecessary health risks. Citizens should not hesitate to report unhygienic practices and should support efforts that aim to uphold food safety.