‘Sadbhavana Diwas’ observed at Raj Bhavan: LG administers pledge to officials, staff members

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha Friday administered the ‘Sadbhavana Diwas’ pledge to the officials and staff members of the Lieutenant Governor’s Secretariat here at Raj Bhavan.

J&K’s cultural harmony has ensured the peaceful co-existence of people of every community and religion. “Let us all reaffirm our commitment to promote harmony and peace in the society”, observed the Lt Governor.

Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor was also present on the occasion.

‘Sadbhavana Diwas’ is observed with an objective to encourage national integration, peace, affection, and communal harmony among the Indian people of all religions.

The text of the pledge reads as under:

“I take this solemn pledge that I will work for the emotional oneness and harmony of all the people of India regardless of caste, region, religion, or language. I further pledge that I shall resolve all differences among us through dialogue and constitutional means without resorting to violence.”