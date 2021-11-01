A 10-year-old tweet has returned to haunt Virat Kohli after Men in Blue lost to New Zealand at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

“Sad for the loss going home now,” Kohli wrote in a tweet on January 23, 2011.

Sad for the loss 🙁 going home now — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 23, 2011

Netizens used the tweet to taunt Men in Blue after suffering a second consecutive defeat in the T20 World cup.

“When Virat does an Archer,” tweeted Shashank in reply to Kohli’s tweet.

“Consistency is the key,” wrote Dilip Jain

“Even after 10 years,” tweeted Ali’s sunflower.

India, who lost their first Super 12 match to Pakistan by 10 wickets, is in danger of missing the semi-finals. Men in blue will face Afghanistan, Scotland, and Namibia in their remaining games.

“I don’t think we were brave enough with bat or ball,” said Kohli after losing to New Zealand

“We didn’t have much to defend but we weren’t brave when we walked out to field. When you play for the Indian cricket team you have a lot of expectations — not just from fans, but players as well,” he added.

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah admitted that Team India is struggling from ‘bubble fatigue’ and the players are feeling the effects of being on the road for six months,

“Absolutely, sometimes you need a break. You miss your family. You’ve been on the road for six months,” he said.

“So all of that sometimes play on the back of your mind. But when you’re on the field, you don’t think of all those things […] obviously staying in a bubble and staying away from your family for such a long period of time does play a role. The BCCI also tried their best to make us feel comfortable […] It’s a difficult time. There’s a pandemic going on, so we try to adapt but sometimes bubble fatigue, mental fatigue also creeps in,” he said