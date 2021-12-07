New Delhi: Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara has debuted as a professional model.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sara Tendulkar dropped her debut promotional modeling video on Instagram which also features actress Banita Sandhu and Tania Shroff.

Sara looks drop-dead gorgeous in glam wear and fans can’t stop raving about her beauty.

Sara is an alumani of Dhirubhai Ambani International School and University College London.

Sachin Tendulkar married Anjali Mehta on May 24, 1995. The power couple is blessed with two children – Sara and Arjun.