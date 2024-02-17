English | اردو و
Sachin Tendulkar Visits Bat Factory in Pulwama

Srinagar: Former legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Saturday visited a bat manufacturing factory in Chersoo area of Awantipora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Tendulkar visited MJ Sports factory in Chersoo area today and interacted with the workers there.

MJ Sports factory, which manufactures bats, is owned by two brothers Manzoor and Javid of Chersoo.

Tendulkar was accompanied by his wife and daughter Sara Tendulkar—(KNO)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

