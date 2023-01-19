Devanshi belongs to an extremely rich family but has never watched a movie and she has never been to a restaurant.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, the eight year old girl has decided to embrace monkhood.

Devanshi is the daughter of Dhanesh Sanghvi, the only son of Mohan Sanghvi, who started one of the oldest diamond making companies in the country named Sanghvi & Sons, which currently has an annual turnover of Rs 100 crore.

According to reports, Devanshi Sanghvi from Surat, the daughter of diamond merchant Devanshi Sanghvi, has participated in 367 initiation events and will live as a Sanyasini now.

Devanshi Sanghvi, the older of two sisters, participated in 367 diksha events on Tuesday leading to her transition into monkhood. Devanshi’s sibling Kavya is five. Her father Dhanesh Sanghvi is the only son of Mohan Sanghvi, the patriarch of Sanghvi and Sons. Sanghvi and Sons, one of the oldest diamond-making companies of the state with branches worldwide and an annual turnover possibly running into hundreds of crores. Dhanesh, his wife Ami and both daughters have been known to follow a simple, religious lifestyle despite being born into riches. Devanshi has followed a strict routine of prayers thrice a day since her early years.

ADVERTISEMENT

A large procession with elephants, horses, and camels was organised in Surat on Tuesday to commemorate the event. A family acquaintance claimed that she has not watched any movies or TV shows to this point.

Additionally, she has never visited a restaurant. Devanshi would have grown up to own a diamond business worth a million if she had not chosen the route of renunciation.