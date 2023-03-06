ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, March 6 () S.S. Dubey, a 1989 batch Indian Civil Accounts Service officer, on Monday took charge as the Controller General of Accounts (CGA).

Dubey is the 28th CGA under the Finance Ministry.

Prior to taking charge as the CGA, he was Additional Controller of Accounts, Public Financial Management System (PFMS).

Dubey has also served as Chief Controller of Accounts in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs as well as Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion, among others.

ans/vd

