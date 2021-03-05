Powerful journalism on tap, Download The Kashmir Monitor app.
Rusted grenade recovered from Kupwara bus stand

Kupwara: The Jammu and Kashmir police Friday recovered a rusted grenade at Bus Stand in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kupwara, Shriram Ambarkar said that a rusted grenade has been found in bus stand area of Kupwara.

 

“It will be verified after accessing the CCTV footage to ascertain it was an attack or the grenade was only found lying there,” he said. 

The SSP said that Police parties remain regularly deployed there but soon after it was found BDS was informed and the grenade has been recovered from the spot without causing any worry—(KNO)

