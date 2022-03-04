Rzeszow [Poland], March 4: Hours after Centre issued an advisory for stranded nationals, an Indian student was shot at in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv.

This is the second incident in the last one week. A medical student from Karnataka was killed in Russian shelling a few days ago

Minister of State (MoS) for Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) General VK Singh told a news agency that the student has been admitted to the hospital information at Poland’s Rzeszow airport on Thursday.

“A student from Kyiv was reported to have been shot and was immediately admitted to the hospital in Kyiv,” General (retd) Singh said

“The Indian embassy had earlier cleared on the priority that everyone should leave Kyiv. In the event of war, the gun bullet does not look at anyone’s religion and nationality,” he added.

The students are currently fleeing the war-torn country Ukraine and trying to reach the border of Poland for their safe return to India.

Four Union Ministers — Hardeep Singh Puri, Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Kiren Rijiju, and Gen (Retd) VK Singh — are overseeing the evacuation efforts in the countries adjoining Ukraine.

Earlier, the Centre issued a fresh list of dos and don’ts for students and other nationals stranded in war-torn Kharkiv.

Embassy of India in Ukraine also uploaded a Google form on their account asking Indian students stranded in Kharkiv to fill up details immediately.

The embassy has given a full list of instructions for the students to ward off any threats and survive during tough times.

The list published by the Indian government talks about potentially dangerous situations like aerial raids, attacks by aircraft/drones, Missile attacks, Artillery Shelling, Small Arms/Gunfire, Grenade Explosions, Molotov Cocktails (including by local people/militia), Building Collapse, Falling Debris, Internet Jamming, Lack of Electricity/Food/Water, Exposure to freezing temperature, Psychological Trauma/feeling of Panic, Injuries/Lack of medical support, Lack of Transportation, Face-to-face situation with armed fighters/military personnel.