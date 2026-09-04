Rural Healthcare

India’s doctor-to-population ratio looks encouraging on paper. The national estimate is around one doctor for every 811 people. This is better than the World Health Organisation’s recommended ratio of one doctor for every 1,000 people. But averages can hide serious gaps. The situation in rural areas remains worrying. Many villages and remote regions continue to face a shortage of doctors. In some areas, one doctor may have to serve thousands of people. The problem becomes more serious in difficult and inaccessible terrain. Jammu and Kashmir is no exception. Hearing complaints about the shortage of doctors in far-flung areas of the Union Territory is quite common. A significant vacancy gap persists and needs to be urgently addressed. It directly affects the quality and availability of primary healthcare. For a patient in a remote village, the absence of a doctor can mean a long journey to a district or sub-district hospital. For pregnant women, elderly patients and those needing urgent treatment, such travel can be difficult and sometimes dangerous. This is why the recent appointment of Medical Officers in Jammu and Kashmir is important. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday handed over appointment orders to newly recruited doctors. He has also urged them to serve wherever they are posted, particularly in remote and underserved areas. The message is appropriate. Doctors are not simply government employees. They are often the first source of hope for people facing serious health problems. Their presence at the grassroots can save patients unnecessary travel. It can also reduce pressure on hospitals in Srinagar and Jammu. However, posting doctors in remote areas cannot be the only solution. Doctors need proper infrastructure. They need medicines, diagnostic facilities, staff and reliable connectivity. They also need safe working conditions and suitable accommodation. Without these facilities, even a well-intentioned deployment policy can struggle to deliver results. The Government must therefore address both sides of the problem. It must fill vacant posts and improve the facilities where doctors are posted. Primary Health Centres should be capable of handling common medical needs. Normal deliveries and routine surgeries should not automatically require referrals to major cities. Basic procedures for conditions such as appendicitis and gallbladder problems should be available closer to people’s homes wherever possible. The Government should also develop incentives for doctors serving in difficult areas. Better accommodation, additional allowances, professional development opportunities and faster career progression can encourage doctors to remain in remote postings. Technology can provide another layer of support. Telemedicine and digital consultations can connect rural doctors with specialists in larger hospitals. This can improve diagnosis and reduce unnecessary referrals. Ultimately, healthcare must be measured by access, not just numbers. A good doctor-to-population ratio at the national level means little to a family that has to travel several hours to see a doctor. The union territory of Jammu and Kashmir needs a healthcare system in which geography does not determine the quality of treatment. Education and health are indeed foundations of development. But that foundation must reach every village.

