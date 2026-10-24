Running Ahead

With the third edition of the Kashmir Marathon just a day away, Srinagar is gearing up to welcome runners from across the country and abroad. The inauguration of the three-day exposition at Polo View on Thursday marked the final phase of preparations for Sunday’s event. The marathon is a big opportunity to promote fitness, boost tourism and present Kashmir as a destination for major sporting events. Kashmir’s surroundings offer a wonderful experience for runners. The participation of athletes from across the country and abroad can also help strengthen Kashmir’s image as a destination for sports and tourism. The event provides an opportunity to showcase the Valley beyond its familiar tourist attractions. It presents Kashmir as a place where people can come together for fitness, competition and shared experiences. The inauguration of the exposition has added momentum to the preparations. The stalls displaying sports equipment and accessories promote a wider culture of fitness and outdoor activity. Bib collection centres and registration counters have also made the final arrangements more accessible to participants. With the marathon just a day away, the focus must now be on smooth coordination, efficient crowd management, road safety and the comfort of runners. Clear traffic arrangements, accessible medical assistance, adequate hydration points and well-managed routes are essential. Spectators should also be encouraged to support the runners without obstructing the race. Every detail matters when thousands of people come together for a major sporting event. The introduction of separate prize categories for local runners is a welcome step. Local athletes deserve opportunities to compete, improve their performance and gain recognition. Such incentives can encourage more young people to take up running and participate in organised sports. However, the long-term value of the initiative will depend on sustained support for local talent. Regular training opportunities, access to sports facilities and district-level competitions can help build a stronger running culture in the region. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s message that participation matters more than winning also deserves attention. The marathon should inspire ordinary citizens to become more active and adopt healthier routines. Young people, women and first-time runners should feel encouraged to participate in sporting activities. A culture of fitness develops when physical activity becomes part of everyday life rather than an occasional event. The marathon also offers economic opportunities. Visitors can support hotels, restaurants, transport operators, local businesses and other service providers. A well-organised event can generate positive publicity and encourage future sporting events in the Valley. However, these benefits must be supported by reliable arrangements and a welcoming environment for visitors. Therefore, the immediate priority is to ensure a safe, memorable and well-organised race. The larger goal should be to build on this momentum throughout the year. Kashmir has the natural setting to host sporting events, but its potential must be matched by investment in infrastructure, training and regular competitions. The marathon should therefore be viewed as an opportunity to make sports and fitness a lasting part of Kashmir’s public life, and not as a one-day spectacle.

