New Delhi: The rule of lies has ended in Delhi, declared Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday as the BJP appeared set for a massive comeback in the national capital, defeating Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

“PM Modi in the heart of Delhi. The people of Delhi have worked to make Delhi Aapda-free by destroying the ‘Sheeshmahal’ of lies, deceit and corruption. Delhi has taught such a lesson to those who break promises that it will set an example for those who make false promises to the public across the country,” said Mr Shah.

दिल्ली के दिल में मोदी…🪷



दिल्ली की जनता ने झूठ, धोखे और भ्रष्टाचार के ‘शीशमहल’ को नेस्तनाबूत कर दिल्ली को आप-दा मुक्त करने का काम किया है।



दिल्ली ने वादाखिलाफी करने वालों को ऐसा सबक सिखाया है, जो देशभर में जनता के साथ झूठे वादे करने वालों के लिए मिसाल बनेगा।



यह दिल्ली में… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 8, 2025

In a subsequent post on X (formerly Twitter), Mr Shah said that the rule of lies has ended in Delhi. He called AAP’s loss the defeat of “arrogance and anarchy.”

Expressing gratitude to the people of Delhi for this massive mandate, Mr Shah assured that under the leadership of PM Modi, the BJP will fulfill all its promises and make Delhi the number one capital of the world. “This is a victory of ‘Modi ki Guarantee’ and the faith of Delhiites in Modiji’s vision of development,” he said.

दिल्ली में झूठ के शासन का अंत हुआ है… यह अहंकार और अराजकता की हार है।



यह ‘मोदी की गारंटी’ और मोदी जी के विकास के विजन पर दिल्लीवासियों के विश्वास की जीत है।



इस प्रचंड जनादेश के लिए दिल्ली की जनता का दिल से आभार।



मोदी जी के नेतृत्व में भाजपा अपने सभी वादे पूरे कर दिल्ली को… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 8, 2025

Mr Shah indirectly attacked AAP for repeatedly making false promises to the public. He believes, in response, Delhiites have voted AAP out. “The public has responded to the dirty Yamuna, dirty drinking water, broken roads, overflowing sewers and liquor shops open in every street with their votes.”

The Home Minister congratulated the BJP workers and assured Delhi to be the “ideal capital”. “Be it the respect for women, the self-respect of unauthorized colony residents or the immense possibilities of self-employment, Delhi will now become an ideal capital under the leadership of Modiji,” he said.

दिल्लीवासियों ने बता दिया कि जनता को बार-बार झूठे वादों से गुमराह नहीं किया जा सकता। जनता ने अपने वोट से गंदी यमुना, पीने का गंदा पानी, टूटी सड़कें, ओवरफ्लो होते सीवरों और हर गली में खुले शराब के ठेकों का जवाब दिया है।



दिल्ली में मिली इस भव्य जीत के लिए अपना दिन-रात एक करने वाले… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 8, 2025

The single-phase Delhi assembly elections were held on February 5 and the counting of votes is underway. The BJP is set to make a comeback after 1998. According to the trends, as of 2:15 pm, BJP has secured 48 seats while AAP has got 22.

AAP’s top leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia have lost the elections. Delhi Chief Minister Atishi won from Kalkaji constituency.