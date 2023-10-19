SRINAGAR: A Kashmiri food technologist is introducing the local delicacies of the valley to the Indian audience on the esteemed cooking reality show, MasterChef India.

According to the news agency KNO, Dr Rukhsar Saeed, a food technologist from Pampore, has secured a place among the final 16 contestants on MasterChef India, which is being broadcast on Sony Liv.

In June, she auditioned for the show, successfully navigating several stages to reach the final 16.

Rukhsar aims to present Kashmiri cuisine to the judges, with the goal of promoting the local food of the valley.

“In Kashmir, there are numerous indigenous vegetables and spices. My cooking style is rooted in innovation using these ingredients. My participation in the show is motivated by the desire to showcase Kashmiri cuisine to the world,” she said in one of the episodes.

Saeed commences her journey on MasterChef India with Shab Deg, a traditional Kashmiri Kofta Curry dish prepared with turnips in a heavy-bottomed deg/handi/vessel over charcoal fire.

Chef Vikas Khanna, one of the show’s judges, lauded it as one of the finest cuisines he has encountered.

In the promotional material, Dr Rukhsar articulates her aspiration to introduce people to Kashmir’s traditional dishes.

“When someone savors my food with closed eyes, I want to transport them to the valleys of Kashmir,” she passionately conveys in the promo.

Distinguished celebrity chefs, including Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Pooja Dhingra, serve as the jury members tasked with assessing the culinary prowess of the 16 contestants.

Dr Rukhsar Saeed is also an entrepreneur who initiated the valley’s first “Frozen Food” venture in 2019. She embarked on this venture shortly after completing her PhD in Food Technology.

Kashmiri traditional food, especially Wazwan, enjoys global acclaim, with numerous food enthusiasts relishing this multi-course meal during their visits to the valley.

(With inputs from KNO)