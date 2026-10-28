Ruhullah confirms resignation from NC, Srinagar MP seat

Srinagar: Srinagar Member of Parliament Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi has reiterated his decision to resign from the National Conference (NC) and relinquish his Lok Sabha seat, amid an escalating rift with the party leadership over Jammu and Kashmir’s constitutional rights.

“Yes, I am resigning from the party and as Srinagar MP,” Ruhullah said in an interview to a national news agency.

Ruhullah has accused the NC leadership of failing to honour its electoral commitment to fight for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, including Articles 370 and 35A.

His decision follows a challenge by NC president Farooq Abdullah, who had asked him to resign and seek a fresh mandate from the electorate.

Ruhullah has indicated that he intends to formally submit his resignation on November 3, while completing pending commitments, including the disbursement of funds under the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS).

He has also spoken of bringing MPs together in Srinagar to pursue the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s constitutional rights.

The proposed resignation would mark a major political break between Ruhullah and the party on whose ticket he won the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat in 2024.