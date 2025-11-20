RTO Kashmir declares Maulana Azad road and Residency road as ‘No e-rickshaw zones’

Srinagar:The Regional Transport Office (RTO) Kashmir has issued a notification declaring two major stretches in Srinagar city as “No e-Rickshaw Zones” to ensure smooth traffic movement.

According to the notification issued by Regional Transport Officer Qazi Irfaq (JKAS), the decision was taken following the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) meeting held on November 13, 2025.

The restricted stretches include, Maulana Azad road — from Jehangir Chowk to J&K Bank headquarters and Residency road — from hari singh high street to J&K Bank headquarters.

The order has come into effect immediately and will remain in force until further instructions.

The RTO has cautioned that any violation of this directive will invite action under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and the rules framed thereunder.