Rs. 7 lakh penalty imposed on erring FBOs

ANANTNAG, JULY 17: In a significant move to uphold food safety standards and safeguard the health of consumers, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Anantnag, Sandeep Singh Bali, who is also the Adjudicating Officer, Food Safety Anantnag, has imposed cumulative penalties amounting to Rs.7 lakhs on various Food Business Operators (FBOs) found guilty of violating multiple provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

These cases were filed by Food Safety Officers of the district against several FBOs for a range of violations, including the manufacturing and sale of substandard or misbranded food products, operating businesses without the mandatory license or registration, non-compliance with Schedule IV of the FSS Act, 2006 which pertains to Good Hygienic Practices (GHP) and Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and failure to comply with the directions issued by Food Safety Officers.

The penalties were imposed under Section 68 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

During the adjudication proceedings, ADC underscored the importance of strict compliance with the provisions of the FSS Act. He emphasized that any lapse in maintaining food safety standards will not be tolerated and warned FBOs to refrain from such violations in the future.

He further cautioned that failure to pay the imposed penalties within the stipulated time frame would lead to the cancellation of food licenses. This move reinforces the zero-tolerance policy of the district administration towards food safety violations and reflects the unwavering commitment of the Food Safety department Anantnag to protect public health.

The department urges all stakeholders in the food business to adhere strictly to food safety norms and cooperate with regulatory authorities in ensuring safe and hygienic food for all.