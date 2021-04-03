Rs 5.48 crore compensation yet to be disbursed to 2014 flood victims: CAG report

Srinagar: The Comptroller and Auditor (CAG) of India in its report revealed that a compensation amount of Rs 5.48 crore for 2014 flood victims is lying undisbursed while out of 58 DDOs eight have communicated wrong details to the bank.

The information was shared by the Comptroller Auditor General (CAG) of India in its report stating that victims of the 2014 flash floods have not been compensated.

The CAG said that payment of compensation in favour of various categories of victims of the flood in September 2014 was made through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) by the DDOs after issuing bank advice along with the details of the beneficiaries.

The banks were required to credit the amount of compensation directly into the bank account of the beneficiaries as per the details communicated in the Bank Advice, the CAG report said.

According to a report, the scrutiny of the records (February 2019) revealed that compensation payments had not been credited into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries due to incomplete/ incorrect details communicated to the Bank by eight DDOs out of 58 DDOs of revenue department selected for test check.

It said that in some cases, part payments were made to the beneficiaries in place of a one-time lump sum payment.

“As a result, an amount of Rs 5.48 crore was lying undisbursed (March 2019) in the bank accounts of these DDOs apart from interest earned,” the CAG said in a report.

Names of areas given by the CAG in its report include Kargil, Jammu (North & South), and Reasi. (KNO)