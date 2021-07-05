Rs 44.90 lakh embezzlement case: Crime Branch Kashmir produces challan

The Crime Branch Kashmir Monday produced Challan against one Absar Ahmad Dar of Solina Srinagar in case FIR No. 86/2004 U/S 409 RPC 5(2) PC Act of police station Shaheed Gunj before the Court of Special Judge Anti-Corruption Srinagar.

The case, according to a statement by Crime Branch, pertains to embezzlement, on account of salaries and General Provident Fund (GPF) released from treasury, by the accused person.

“The brief facts of the case are that the officials of District Police Lines (DPL) Srinagar reported non-disbursal of their salaries/GP fund by the cashier of DPL namely Absar Ahmad Dar. Consequent upon the complaint by the employees of District Police Lines Srinagar, the IGP Kashmir Zone ordered to carry out the audit of accounts of DPL Srinagar. The audit so conducted for the period from 02/2001 to 09/08/2004 observed that an amount of rupees 44, 90,486 was not disbursed by the concerned cashier among the employees of DPL Srinagar as he allegedly had embezzled the said amount,” the statement added.

Accordingly, it added, the case was registered against the accused in Police Station Shaheed Gunj Srinagar and investigation taken up.

The case was transferred to Crime Branch Kashmir in 2004 for further investigation.

“During the course of investigation it transpired that accused Absar Ahmad posted as cashier DPL Srinagar was assigned the work of disbursing of pay/ supplementary pay/arrears /GP Fund/General arrears of Executive Police. The accused remain posted as cashier at DPL Srinagar from 2001 up August-2004 when the embezzlement came to fore,” it added.

“Investigation conducted substantiated that the total amount misappropriated by the accused cashier, worked out to the tune of Rs. 44, 90,486/- out of which Rs.26, 03,125 were recovered and disbursed. Accordingly offences U/S 409 RPC & 5(2) PC Act were found established against the accused Absar Ahmad Dar S/O Ab. Aziz Dar R/O Solina, Srinagar. Investigation with regard to the role of other suspects is underway and a supplementary charge sheet will be produced before the Hon’ble Court of law in due course of time,” the statement added.