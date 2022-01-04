Amazon Prime Video has offered Rs 350 crore for Prabhas-starrer Radhe Shyam to release the movie on its platform.

A few days ago Netflix reportedly had offered Rs 300 crore to the producers of Radhe Shyam.

With Omicron threat looming large, there is a buzz that Radhe Shyam’s theatrical release may be postponed. SS Rajamouli’s RRR, which was scheduled to hit the theatres around the same time as Radhe Shyam, has already been postponed

Sensing opportunity, OTT giants are trying hard to secure exclusive rights of Prabhas-starrer flick.

Last month, the trailer of `Radhe Shyam set a national record by clocking over 64 million views in 24 hours. No other Indian film trailer had amassed even remotely close to 64 million views in 24 hours. The trailer has also garnered over 1.5 million likes cumulatively.

Interestingly, the Hindi language trailer of Radhe Shyam is gaining more views than the Telugu version.

Radhe Shyam’ is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi, and Pramod. It releases on January 14.

Prabhas was last seen in the 2019 film Saaho starring Shradha Kapoor. The actor has been out of the public radar for the last two years due to the pandemic.

The multi-lingual film also stars Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarsi Pulikonda, Bhagyashree, Jagapathi Babu, Murli Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapoor, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri, Sathyan, and others.

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film has Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in lead roles. The trailer was launched by Rebel Star Krishnam Raju in all five languages at the pre-release function held last at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad.

